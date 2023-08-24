Bioderma

Sensibio H2o Soothing Micellar Water Cleanser

General Information Soothing, cleansing Micellar Water for sensitive skin. World's first micellar water. 99% POLLUTION PARTICLES REMOVED* 99% MAKEUP REMOVED** 95% HEALTHY MICROBIOME PRESERVED*** *Vivo study on 11 volunteers aged 18 to 48 **Vivo study on 10 volunteers aged 25 to 49 ***Clinical evaluation of the effect on the skin microbiota after 24 to 28 days of use, on 20 subjects, 2 applications per day Sensibio H2O was the world's first micellar water cleanser, designed to effectively cleanse the skin without the use of water and formulated to respect and soothe even the most sensitive skin: • Cleanses the skin of impurities such as makeup, pollution and heavy metals using a single cleansing agent PEG-6. The use of 1 cleansing agent ensures the skin barrier is respected and the skin-friendly PEG-6 is metabolised by the skin within 10 minutes, leaving no residue on the skin • Soothing and hydrating cucumber extract reduces the sensation of discomfort • Formulated at the same pH as healthy skin, 5.5, to avoid irritation and barrier disruption • Minimalist formula containing no unnecessary ingredients The DAF™ patented complex made up of biomimetic sugars soothes, hydrates, protects and increases the skin’s tolerance threshold. Biology at the service of Dermatology. A the service of health. Suitable For: Adults & teens Recommended By: Dermatologists Size: 500mL Fragrance Free?: Yes Dermatologist Tested?: Yes Dermatologist Recommended?: Yes Dermatologically Approved?: Yes Ophthalmologist Tested?: Yes Ophthalmologist Approved?: Yes Non-Comedogenic?: Yes Soap-Free?: Yes Hypo Allergenic?: Yes Ph Balanced?: Yes Oil-Free?: Yes Skin Type: Sensitive Hair Colour: No artificial colouring Alcohol Free?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Removes makeup, impurities and pollution • Preserves the skin's healthy microbiome • Soothes sensitivity • Respects the skin's barrier function • Increases the skin's tolerance threshold • Fragrance-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, hypoallergenic • Safe for eyelash extensions Ingredients AQUA/WATER/EAU, PEG-6 CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC GLYCERIDES, FRUCTOOLIGOSACCHARIDES, MANNITOL, XYLITOL, RHAMNOSE, CUCUMIS SATIVUS (CUCUMBER) FRUIT EXTRACT, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, CETRIMONIUM BROMIDE, DISODIUM EDTA. [BI 446] Directions Soak a cotton pad with Sensibio H2O. Gently cleanse and/or remove makeup from your face and eyes. Re-apply until the cotton pad becomes clean. Gently pat the skin to dry. Do not rinse. For daily use, morning and/or night. Recyclable Packaging?: Yes