Bioderma

Sensibio H2o Micellar Water Makeup Remover

Bioderma is the inventor of dermatological micellar water and Sensibio H2O is the #1 Micellar Water in Europe*. This iconic all-in-one makeup removing and cleansing water effortlessly removes makeup and dirt, while respecting sensitive skin. Made up of micelles with excellent cleansing and makeup removing properties, Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Micellar Water cleanses the face in the morning and evening, thus helps to prevent pollutants likely to exacerbate skin sensitivity from penetrating the skin. The micellar technology developed by Laboratoire BIODERMA is inspired by the cellular lipids found in the skin. In perfect harmony with the skin, it preserves the natural protective film. Formulated with a physiological pH of around 5.5, Sensibio H2O respects the skin’s biological balance, which is essential to maintain healthy-looking skin. Sensibio H2O contains highly purified and pharmaceutical-grade water. Soak cotton pad with Sensibio H2O, cleanse and/or remove makeup from your face and eyes. Repeat until cotton pad is clean then gently pat skin dry. *IQVIA 10 countries – end of 2019 – Pharmacies and parapharmacies Belgium Italy Spain France Hungary Czech Republic Slovakia Poland Germany Portugal