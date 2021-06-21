Bioderma

Sensibio H2o Micellar Water

$14.99 $9.99

Product Description Sensibio H2O is the first and only dermatological micellar water perfectly compatible with the skin. The micelles in Sensibio H2O, very similar to the skin's natural composition, are unique. For maximum tolerance and comfort, these micelles feature a dermatological active ingredient very similar to the skin's composition that immediately capture impurities leaving clean and comfortable skin. Brand Story BIODERMA has acquired unique expertise by placing biology at the service of dermatology. This original scientific approach relies first and foremost on the skin's knowledge and its biological mechanisms to formulate its products.