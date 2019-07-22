Bioderma

Sensibio Freshness Deodorant For Sensitive Skin

$9.90

Neutralize the formation of unpleasant odors with Sensibio Freshness Deodorant. Sweat degradation is prevented while skin is allowed to breathe naturally--perfect for sensitive skin. This is possible thanks to Bioderma Toleridine, a patented complex that biologically increases your skin's tolerance to irritants. Instantly soothe and reduce irritation caused by other deodorants, sweat, and hair removal. Alcohol and aluminum free, Sensibio Freshness still guarantees optimum tolerance against wetness. Neutralizes odors without leaving white marks on clothing. Roll onto dry, clean underarms once or twice daily as needed.