Holzweiler

Sense Faux Leather Trench Caot

$560.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Holzweiler Sense faux-leather trench coat Known for its minimalistic aesthetic, Holzweiler transforms the classic trench coat by crafting it from faux leather in a shiny beige hue. This piece is cut to a traditional silhouette, with front button fastening and a central rear vent. Highlights beige faux-leather high-shine finish classic collar front button fastening long sleeves two side flap pockets central rear vent mid-length Composition lining: Polyester 100% outer: Viscose 100%, Polyurethane 100% washing instructions Do Not Wash/Do Not Dry Clean Designer Style ID: 12900 Wearing The model is 1.77 m wearing size S