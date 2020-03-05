SensatioNail

Sensationail “pink Chiffon” Gel Nail Polish 8-piece Starter Kit

$25.99

At Target

Revolutionize the way you do your nails with this Sensationail Invincible Gel Polish Starter Kit. It includes all the necessary tools to give you a salon-fresh manicure with a super-gloss shine look right at home. All it takes is three easy steps with no dry time. Use it to give your nails a fresh ultra-glossy coat of damage-proof color that can last up to two weeks of dazzling, damage-proof wear. The kid includes Gel Cleanser, Gel primer, Color Gel Polish, Gel Base and Top Coat, Lint-free wipes, Double-sided nail buffer, Manicure stick, and LED lamp. Upgrade your beauty regimen with this Sensational gel starter kit today.