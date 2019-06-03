Schott Zwiesel

Sensa Stemless Wine Glasses

At Sur La Table

Cheers to elegant glassware! The Sensa collection from Schott Zwiesel features modern, flat-bottom bowls. Simple, yet stylish, these glasses add an air of sophistication to any occasion. Revolutionary Schott Zweisel Tritan crystal resists chipping, scratching, and breaking and retains its clarity and luster for the life of the glass. The secret to Schott Zwiesel glassware’s longevity is its exclusive Tritan crystal and manufacturing technology. By eliminating lead content from glass and replacing it with titanium and zirconium, Tritan crystal delivers superior durability and brilliant light-reflecting appearance. Additionally, Schott Zwiesel reinforces the zones on its glassware most vulnerable to breakage: the rim, the junction of bowl and stem, and the junction of foot and stem. Independent testing has proven Schott Zwiesel glassware resists chips, scratches, breakage, discoloration, spots and stains even after 1,000 cycles in the dishwasher, helping it maintain its beauty and luster for a lifetime of use.