Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Lulu and Georgia
Senna Rug
$198.00
$158.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulu and Georgia
MEMORIAL DAY SALE: NOW 20% OFF (DISCOUNT APPLIED AT CHECKOUT)
Need a few alternatives?
Lulu and Georgia
Senna Rug
BUY
$158.40
$198.00
Lulu and Georgia
Ampersand Design Studio
Hi Throw Pillow
BUY
$24.99
$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Urban Outfitters
The X-files Agents Film Poster
BUY
$17.00
Urban Outfitters Australia
Boy Smells
Cedar Stack Candle
BUY
$48.00
Mecca
More from Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia
Kemala Dining Chair (set Of 2)
BUY
$297.00
$425.00
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia
Nautine Throw Blanket
BUY
$48.00
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia
Garden Kit
BUY
$92.00
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia
Akila Swivel Chair
BUY
$1649.00
Lulu and Georgia
More from Décor
Lulu and Georgia
Senna Rug
BUY
$158.40
$198.00
Lulu and Georgia
Ampersand Design Studio
Hi Throw Pillow
BUY
$24.99
$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Urban Outfitters
The X-files Agents Film Poster
BUY
$17.00
Urban Outfitters Australia
Boy Smells
Cedar Stack Candle
BUY
$48.00
Mecca
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted