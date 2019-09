Ganni

Senna Jacquard Dress

£270.00

At Liberty London

A sumptuous jacquard dress with voluminous skirt from millennial-favourite, Danish brand Ganni. This thick jacquard dress is generously tailored to form a voluminous, empire line skirt. Cut from a jacquard cloth in a vibrant and textured daisy print and with a graceful rounded neckline and petite slit at the neck, it’s ideally paired with oversized fuchsia earrings and silver heels for a memorable summer event look.