Thompson & Morgan

Senecio ‘string Of Pearls’

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Thompson & Morgan

A fascinating plant that makes a great talking point! Senecio ‘String of Pearls’ produces long thread-like stems of green, round, beaded foliage that spills over the sides of the pot. This tough, drought tolerant succulent is perfect for forgetful gardeners, coping admirably with very little water. Undemanding and easy to grow, it makes a superb indoor hanging basket plant, or positioned on a high shelf, where its trailing stems can be displayed for maximum impact. Trails to: 50cm (20"). Spread: 20cm (8"). Please note, there is no saucer included with the pot on this product. Please note: Some houseplants are toxic or harmful to pets if ingested. If you believe your pet has consumed a poisonous plant then seek veterinary attention immediately. Take a sample of the plant with you.