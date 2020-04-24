Mountain Crest Gardens

Senecio Set of 4: Beautiful plants for indoors. They are great for hanging baskets and propagate readily from stem cuttings. Set includes four different Senecio varieties, each in a labeled 2.0" pot. Soft succulents will not survive a hard frost, but if there is a risk of freezing temperatures they can be brought indoors to grow on a sunny window sill or under a grow light. They need bright sunlight, great drainage, and infrequent water to prevent rot. Pick containers with drainage holes and use well-draining cactus and succulent soil with 50% to 70% mineral grit such as coarse sand, pumice, or perlite. Water deeply enough for water to run out the drainage hole, then wait for the soil to fully dry before watering again. This variety is easy to re-root from stem cuttings. Look to our Succulent Cuttings Guide for tips on succulent propagation. Full Senecio Guide