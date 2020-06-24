Tula

Senecio Rowleyanus

Tula

Senecio rowleyanus is a waterfalling, cascading succulent from South Africa that looks like an overflowing jewelry box. With more common names than you can count, this plant is known for its iconic spherical leaves that look like green peas threaded together on a necklace. When cultivated on a sunny balcony or in a south-facing window, this plant will grow rapidly to create a waterfall of vegetation up to three feet long.