lemlem
Semira Stretch-jacquard Bikini
$215.00
At Net-A-Porter
The jacquard-woven motif of LemLem's 'Semira' bikini is created by the hands of artisans - the same pattern can be seen throughout the label's collections. Cut from sky-blue and white stretch-jacquard, it's designed with a self-tie triangle top and low-rise briefs with adjustable sides.Wear it with: [Ray-Ban Sunglasses ], [Sophie Buhai Earrings ], [1064 Studio Necklaces ], [Magda Butrym Anklet ].