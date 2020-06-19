Lem Lem

Semira Swim now in a beautiful powder blue! Featuring the “no-pattern-pattern” from the matching Ready-To-Wear Semira styles in a luxurious jacquard swim fabric. STYLE DETAILS Waist Tie V-Neck Low Back Moderate Coverage 94.8% Polyester / 5.2% Lycra Made in Morocco Hand Wash FIT DETAILS True to Size Liya featured here is 5'10" and wearing size S Bust: 34" Waist: 27” Hips: 36” Questions about fit? Email shop@lemlem.com 5% of all purchases on this site will be donated to the lemlem Foundation