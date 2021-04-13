Savage x Fenty

Semi-precious Thigh Highs

$32.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details These super-sexy thigh highs feature descending crystal embellishments down the back of the leg for a little surprise. The perfect Xcessory to complete your wedding night look. Fishnet thigh highs with lace trim Crystal embellishments down back leg Non-stay up, garters needed 54% Nylon, 46% Elastane Hand wash cold, do not tumble dry, lay flat to dry, do not dry clean Imported #SavageXFenty