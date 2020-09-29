United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Universal Thread
Semi-precious Geometric Irregular Drop Earrings
$9.99
At Target
Bring fun movement to any outfit with the Semiprecious Geometric Drop Earrings from Universal Thread™. Fashioned in a gold-tone metal that coordinates easily with your other jewelry, these semiprecious drop earrings feature a mobile-like design that dangles freely as you move for a look with swishy style. Set on post hardware with bullet clutch backs for easy, secure wear, these gold-tone drop earrings are also made with a nickel-free construction for all-day comfort. Wear them to amp up the glam of a shell top and trousers or style them with something a little funkier for an eclectic vibe that's all you.