Universal Thread

Semi-precious Geometric Irregular Drop Earrings

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring fun movement to any outfit with the Semiprecious Geometric Drop Earrings from Universal Thread™. Fashioned in a gold-tone metal that coordinates easily with your other jewelry, these semiprecious drop earrings feature a mobile-like design that dangles freely as you move for a look with swishy style. Set on post hardware with bullet clutch backs for easy, secure wear, these gold-tone drop earrings are also made with a nickel-free construction for all-day comfort. Wear them to amp up the glam of a shell top and trousers or style them with something a little funkier for an eclectic vibe that's all you.