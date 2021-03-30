Baba Studio

It finds its shape in the energy of celebration. Vibrate with confidence as you look at yourself one final time before going out. Dimensions: L 310 H 500mm Each mirror is handmade to order with special dedication to achieve the best quality, that’s why it has an approximate production time of 7- 10 days from the purchase. The package includes a super secure hanger kit to settle the mirror horizontally or vertically, as you like! They are also suitable for using as leaning or floor mirrors. Our series A More Sensible Plan seeks to interpret, though a collection of pieces, some of the states that are awakened in the viewer as they observe their own reflection. When we stop in front of a mirror, we’re looking for something; we look to accept ourselves, know ourselves or celebrate ourselves. We’ve created three distinct mirrors that with their forms and energy, accompany these intimate explorations.