Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Selma Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
$39.95
$19.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Glass Bubble Pitcher
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Roll The Ice Coasters, Set Of 6
BUY
$32.47
$64.95
Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie
Stone Cutting Board
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Selma Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Reversible Spa Headband
BUY
$7.47
$14.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Satin Eye Mask
BUY
$9.47
$18.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Charm Drop Belly Chain
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Artisan Acorn Candle
BUY
$12.47
$24.95
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Anthropologie
Glass Bubble Pitcher
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Roll The Ice Coasters, Set Of 6
BUY
$32.47
$64.95
Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie
Stone Cutting Board
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Selma Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
BUY
$19.97
$39.95
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted