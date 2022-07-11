Christopher Knight Home

Selma Acacia Rocking Chair With Cushion

$196.99 $107.09

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy a peaceful day in your backyard with the Christopher Knight Home lucca acacia wood Rocking Chair Not Only is it made of a sturdy acacia wood that won't bend to the elements easily, but it also comes with a water resistant polyester cushion ensuring that your piece lasts for years to come Manufactured in China Enjoy a peaceful day in your backyard with the Christopher Knight Home Lucca acacia wood rocking chair. Not only is it made of a sturdy acacia wood that won't bend to the elements easily, but it also comes with a water resistant polyester cushion ensuring that your piece lasts for years to come. Cushion Thickness- 4 inches.