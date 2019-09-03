Skip navigation!
Fugetek
Selfie Stick & Tripod
$23.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
No Need For A Separate Selfie Stick And Tripod. We Have You Covered With An All-In-One Professional Selfie Stick Tripod Combo.
Featured in 2 stories
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
by
Elizabeth Buxton
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems Test
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
Elizabeth Buxton
Sep 3, 2019
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
