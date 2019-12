Kikkerland

Selfie Light

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Dutch designer Jan van der Lande launched NYC-based Kikkerland as a one-man operation in 1992, delivering many of the first orders by bike. The company has since expanded into a design collective that unites playful forms with undeniable function. Case in point: this little three-setting LED light clips onto your phone, helping create bright and flattering selfies every. Single. Time.