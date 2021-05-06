HBServices USA

Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Planter

SELF-WATERING, 2-WEEKS+ DEEP RESERVOIR: No more troublesome wicks that clog and stop working. Our patented design incorporates an integrated self-watering feature into the body of the planter. Hollow legs reach down into the reservoir to allow the soil itself to draw moisture naturally while lifting your plant above the water, keeping its delicate root system from being constantly flooded, minimizing upkeep while eliminating common problems associated with other planters and with over-watering. SELF-AERATING, MINIMIZE ROT & MOLD & FUNGUS: Open slats integrated into the body of the planter are designed to maintain oxygen circulation through the soil and around the bare root, minimizing the risk of rotting, mold, and smelly fungal growth that plague other self-watering planters. Keep your plants healthy, and keep your home healthy as well. EASY TO REFILL, NO MORE OVERFLOW: Each planter comes with an easy to use clip-on watering attachment (found inside the lower reservoir saucer) to make it easy for you to water your plants. Fill up the deep reservoir directly instead of pouring water through the planter and risking an overflow. Leave it on for ease of use, or clip it on when necessary to maintain a sleek modern look. MINDS YOUR FLOOR AND CARPET: The integrated deep reservoir dish is designed with studs on the bottom to lift the entire planter away from your floor and to prevent circular water stains typical of other flat-bottomed planters. SMOOTH GLOSS FINISH: Safe 100% UV stabilized plastic & UV resistant pigment. Intended for indoor AND outdoor use, the planters are 100% BPA-free, made from UV stabilized polypropylene (PP) plastic while the pigments are UV resistant and part of the plastic material, not painted on. Polypropylene planters are safe and do not leach chemicals into the soil or water, will not become brittle under the sun, will not fade, or become patchy, or peel.