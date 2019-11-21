Nils Plöjel

Self-watering Pots

$48.00

MoMA Design Store

Channel your inner green thumb with these ingenious Swedish pots that won’t let you over- or under-water. Each set consists of a terracotta planter inside a reservoir of hand-blown glass. Just fill the reservoir with water to ensure plants will absorb only what they need through the terracotta pot walls. The upper section of the pot is glazed to make handling easier. Safe for indoor and outdoor use while the temperature stays above frost point, these self-watering pots are attractive additions to your patio, windowsill or table. The extra small size fits one or two mini cacti; the medium is large enough to fit a potted azalea or fern. Suitable for most houseplants but not recommended for succulents or orchids. Dishwasher-safe.