Self Watering Planter Pots Window Box

$24.99

★ MULTI-PURPOSE: Drain holes at the bottom. Suitable for indoor or outdoor, balcony, window sill, table top, shelf, etc. ★ SELF WATERING. You don't have to water the plants every day, it can store enough water for a week or more, and it's easier to grow. ★ INCLUDING 4 COCONUT COIR SOIL. Each coconut coir disk becomes a 1 quart of fluffy plant fiber after using 0.5 quart of water. There is very little nutrients in the coir soil, so it is best to add some fertilizer After adding water to expand it, so that it can be used for a long time, just add some fertilizer at the right time. Due to policy reasons, the packaging of products sold in Australia does not contain Coco Coir Soil. ★ STYLISH AND SIMPLE APPEARANCE. It can be used in a variety of environments, whether it is for home, apartment, office, desktop, outdoor or indoor, it will complement your home environment. Rectangular flower pots with a length of 40 cm (15 1/2''), a width and a height of 14 cm (5 1/2''), can grow multiple plants, and are suitable to be placed on the balcony or office desk or bookshelf. ★ EASY TO OBSERVE. The water level indicator allows you to observe the water level at any time. Once the water level is below or close to the minimum water level, you can consider pouring water into the pot. There is a special water injection port for easy water injection.