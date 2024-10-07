United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Bondi Sands
Self Tanning Foam
$24.00
This slick and lovely water-based lube is made from 95% percent organic ingredients and boasts a loyal following of devotees. With a slight hint of vanilla and lemon, it’s not bad on the taste buds either. Jelly is super gentle on all your sensitive parts and safe for pregnancy. Perfectly safe for use with latex condoms. Glycerin, glycol, and paraben-free, of course. Jelly comes in a 3 oz bottle.