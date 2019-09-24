Vita Liberata

Self Tanning Anti Age Serum

Vita Liberata Self Tanning Anti Age Serum helps you achieve a healthy, natural-looking and gorgeous glow. Powered by Matrixyl 3000 and organic rosehip, this self-tanning formula also provides anti-aging benefits by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and plumping the skin. Additionally, it helps tan the skin to a bespoke level of your choice. Key Ingredients: Matrixyl 3000 and Organic Rosehip: fight signs of aging. HYH20 Technology: locks in moisture for 72 hours, keeping skin hydrated. Eco-certified DHA Tanning Agent: helps create a healthy glow. Key Benefits: Anti-aging serum with HyH2O technology that synergistically fights signs of aging. Locks in moisture for 72 hours, keeping skin hydrated. Eco-certified DHA tanning agent helps create a healthy glow. Features Odor Remove technology for zero self-tan smell.