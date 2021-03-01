L'Oreal Paris

Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-tanning Water Mousse

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

L'Oreal Paris Hydrating Lightweight Bronzing Self-Tanning Water Mousse - Instantly gives skin a natural-looking tan with a sunkissed glow and even finish Ultra lightweight water mousse disappears into your skin for an easy to apply, streak-free quick drying tan Formula enriched with real coconut water and Vitamin E - allows for hydration and softer, smoother skin Fresh fragrance smells of delicious coconut and leaves your skin smelling beachy - Enjoy a scent that truly says vacation Allow 4-8 hours for color to fully develop before showering - For a longer-lasting tan and sunkissed glow, apply three times over 12 to 24 hours L'Oreal Paris Hydrating Lightweight Bronzing Self-Tanning Water Mousse gives skin a natural-looking tan with a sunkissed glow and even finish within 4-8 hours.