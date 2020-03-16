St. Tropez

Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Achieve a natural looking golden tan that lasts for days, in just one application with St.Tropez tropically scented, hydrating and weightless Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. This ultra-lightweight transparent mist is infused with 100% natural tanning agents, as well as Hibiscus extract for its anti-oxidant properties and uplifting Fresh Green Mandarin Water for a new refreshing and uplifting tropical fragrance and no tell-tale self tan smell. Simply spritz under or over make-up with no need to rinse off for a wearable tan that subtly develops over 4-8 hours into a natural, streak-free golden tan that will last for days. Apply evenly over the neck and décolletage for a flawless glow. Spritz and glow!