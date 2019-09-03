Tanologist

Self Tan Mousse Light Express Tan

$16.98

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Hydrate and tan with this vitamin- infused self-tanning mousse, packed full of skin-loving ingredients. Choose your natural skin tone match from light, medium, or dark and personalize your results through the power of time for your most flawless tan ever. Moisturize dry areas, such as hands, elbows, knees, and feet. Spray directly onto dry skin and blend using large, circular motions. Wash hands thoroughly after application. A spectrum of shades from just one bottle, wait 1-4 hours depending on your desired end result before rinsing off in the shower.