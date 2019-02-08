Bondi Sands

Self Tan Foam Dark

Dries in seconds. A unique lightweight formula for easier application and skin absorption providing a rich, natural, flawless looking tan. A lightweight, Self-Tanning Foam that's simple to apply and gives a flawless finish, every time. Enriched with Aloe Vera and Coconut, this is a salon quality formula. Simply smooth on for an even, streak-free tan. We recommend the Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Dark Foam for those with an olive complexion or those who prefer a darker glow. Australian made . Salon Quality Formula . Coconut Scen . Long lasting . Enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E . 1 product sells every 30 seconds .