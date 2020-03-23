Bondi Sands

Description Enjoy Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser technology that effectively removes self tan in just 5 minutes, without excessive exfoliation. This unique cleansing formula also moisturizes and leaves the skin silky smooth. Benefits Our soothing aloe vera formula effectively removes self-tan and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth post-removal. Suggested Use Apply to dry skin after at least 3 days of applying self tan. Leave on for 5 minutes. Rinse off with warm water.