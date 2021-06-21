St. Tropez

Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

$42.00 $29.40

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Our most iconic, fool proof and natural-looking self tan. This beautifully golden tinted tanning mousse is easy-to-apply, streak-free and adapts to your skin tone for up to 10 days wear with no self tan smell. The multi award-winning tanning foam formula is lightweight, non-sticky and infused with hydrating Jojoba and skin care actives to prolong your fake tan for up to 10 days with even fade. Simply apply with our Luxe Tanning Mitt to seamlessly blend and wait for your results to develop over 4-8 hours, so you can glow with confidence all week. Best for first time self tanners or trusted results time and time again. - Medium Golden Tan - An easy-to-apply tinted mousse to guide application for no missed patches - Lightweight and quick-drying with no transfer onto clothes or bedsheets - Apply the self tanning mousse with a mitt to seamlessly blend for a streak-free finish and stain-free hands - Rinse off after 4-8 hours for a natural golden tan that lasts for up to 10 days with even fade - No self tan smell with our mood-boosting signature fragrance - 100% clean, vegan-friendly, cruelty free & natural tanning active Brand Story By St. Tropez