Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Clinique
Self Sun Body Tinted Lotion
$28.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
This tinted lotion by Clinique gives you instant color and a golden tan that develops in just a few hours and lasts about three days.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bliss
A Tan For All Seasons
$36.00
from
Beauty Bar
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Bronzing Beauty Balm
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
DETAILS
Vita Liberata
Body Blur Instant Hd Skin Finish
$36.00
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
First Aid Beauty
Buff & Glow Duo
$44.00
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Clinique
DETAILS
Clinique
Moisture Surge Deluxe Set
$49.00
$39.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Hydrator
$21.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Take The Day Off Make Up Remover
£19.00
from
Boots
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Spf30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion For Body
£26.00
from
Clinique
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted