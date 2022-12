Kinship

Self Smooth

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kinship

A transformative glycolic serum that works overnight to visibly shrink pores, improve skin texture and brighten skin—without the irritation. 97% saw a clinical reduction in pore size after 24 hrs 94% said their skin feels smoother and softer after 24 hrs 94% said this serum doesn't irritate like other acid products do