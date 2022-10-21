United States
Kinship
Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 32
$44.00$35.20
At Credo Beauty
Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32 This Product Is: a lightweight, sheer moisturizing sunscreen with SPF 32 protection Good For: all skin types, especially blemish prone skin Why We Love It: Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen is a 100% mineral sunscreen that blends into skin seamlessly and leaves you with a moisturized and glowy finish. This reef-safe, non-nano zinc oxide formula is gentle on skin while providing UVA/UVB protection as well as blue light protection. This sunscreen is made using KinbiomeTM, Kinship’s plant-based probiotic that supports a strong skin barrier + clear, glowing skin.