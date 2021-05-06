Kinship

Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Spf 32

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

A $50 value! Your SPF BFF, formulated with you + the environment in mind. The Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen is a sheer, lightweight, 100% mineral sunscreen that blends effortlessly, leaving skin moisturized with a glowy finish. Award winning, reef-safe, non-nano zinc oxide formula is gentle while providing broad spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection. Vegan + safe for blemish-prone skin. Complete your skincare routine with the Kinship Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser. Award Winner: Byrdie Eco Beauty Award 2020 - Best SPF Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Award 2020 - Best Face SPF Key Ingredients: Zinc Oxide 22.4%: Reef-safe, non-nano Zinc Oxide 22.4% is gentle on skin while providing broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and blue light protection Turmeric: feeds skin with antioxidants and helps soothe and protect blemish-prone skin Kinbiome: Kinship's plant-based probiotic that supports a strong skin barrier + clear, glowing skin Key Benefits: Clean Cruelty-free Vegan Leaping Bunny certified Dermatologist-tested Sustainably packaged Kinship excludes 1,300+ questionable ingredients banned in the EU. Kinship is formulated without: parabens, sulfates + SLS, phthalates, benzoyl peroxide, silicones, alcohols (denatured), hydroquinone, ethoxylates, synthetic dyes + fragrances, chemical sunscreens, GMOs, PEGs / petroleum-based ingredients.