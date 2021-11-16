MayanRoseShop

Self Love Crystal Kit

$55.55 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Introducing our Crystal Gift Set Series! “Love YourSELF” is our Self-Love Crystal Kit. Every item in this kit has been mindfully chosen for those seeking to connect with higher levels of gratitude and love in all forms including self-love, familial, romantic and platonic. There are 15 unique items included in this kit: (see below for detailed crystal & herb meanings) - 4 in. White Sage - 4 in. Mountain Sage & Copal - 3-4 in. selenite wand - Raw Rose Quartz - Raw Amazonite - Raw Emerald in Matrix - Clear Quartz Point - Tumbled Rhodonite - Tumbled Green Aventurine - Tumbled Serpentine Jade - Tumbled Garnet - Tumbled Unakite - Gold Leaf Jar - Rose Quartz Bracelet (One Size Fits Most) - Wooden Crate (We have upgraded the wooden crate box to one that is 5x5 to allow all the crystals to fit in the box for safe-keeping) *All crystals average 1 inch in size ** INCLUDES WOODEN GIFT BOX (shown) and info cards with the unique healing properties of each item. | HANDMADE WITH LOVE | with great quality, care and attention to detail. | TRUSTED SHIPPING via USPS with Tracking | US Orders ship FREE via Priority Mail! | ALWAYS GIFT-READY | Items will be thoughtfully packaged in our mesh gift bags, which include dried rose buds and product information cards. CRYSTAL & HERB PROPERTIES WHITE SAGE has been considered a sacred, cleansing, purifying, and protective plant for hundreds of years. It is an evergreen perennial shrub that is found mainly in the coastal sage scrub habitat of Southern California and Baja California, on the western edges of the Mojave and Sonoran deserts. MOUNTAIN SAGE & COPAL - Honored by the ancient Mayans & Aztecs, Copal is still used today during ceremony by the indigenous people of Mexico & Central America. Copal’s distinct aromatic scent is often defined as clean, sweet, light and woody. Energetically, copal assists with opening the soul, heightening intuition and creating a positive loving energy. SELENITE - Named after Selene, Greek goddess of the moon, Selenite brings mental clarity and deep peace by unblocking stagnant energy. The glowing stone also helps you access angelic guidance, insight and awareness. Selenite can be used as a meditation tool to aid in accessing past & future lives. Chakras: 6th / Third Eye / Anja & 7th / Crown / Sahaswara ROSE QUARTZ is a stone of universal love and helps the user feel a strong sense of self-worth & self-love. It restores trust and harmony in relationships, encouraging unconditional love and inner peace. Calming and reassuring, it also helps to comfort in times of grief. Physically, rose quartz is said to rejuvenate skin and preserve youth. Ideal stone for pregnant women, mothers, and those with heart conditions. Chakra:4th/Heart/Anahata AMAZONITE is a stone of luck and healing that balances feminine and masculine energies. It also balances emotions and promotes kindness and practicality. An ideal stone for artists and men. Chakra:4th/Heart/Anahata EMERALD is known as a stone for successful and abundant love. As a heart chakra stone, it is said to help draw love into your life while letting go of negativity. Chakra: 4th/Heart/Anahata ~ Birthstone: May CLEAR QUARTZ is probably the most versatile, multipurpose, powerful healing stone on the planet. It is a master healer and can be used for any and all conditions because it has an enlightening effect on all chakras. It brings clarity and relaxation as it draws off negative energy of all kinds. It balances and revitalizes the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual planes. Physically, crystal quartz stimulates the immune system and brings the body into balance. RHODONITE is a love, healing and power stone that stimulates, clears and activates the heart. Rhodonite is a stone of compassion, an emotional balancer that clears away emotional wounds and scars from the past thereby promoting relaxation and well-being. Known as a "rescue stone", it aids in cases of emotional self-destruction, codependency and abuse while building confidence and alleviating confusion. Chakras: 1st/ Root / Muladhara & 4th/Heart/Anahata ~ Zodiac: Taurus GREEN AVENTURINE is a stone of prosperity, luck and chance. It is said to increase perception and creative insight and reinforces leadership qualities. As a comforter and heart healer, it also promotes compassion and empathy. Chakra: 4th/Heart/Anahata SERPENTINE JADE is used to help correct emotional imbalance and help you feel more in control of your life. Its a meditation stone due to its ability to balance mood swings and help you find inner peace. This gemstone also helps you to solve conflicts in a peaceful way. Chakras: 4th/Heart/Anahata ~ Birthstone: January GARNET is a stone for luck, money, love and healing that cleanses and re-energises the chakras. Known as the "stone for a successful business", it is said to help you increase popularity, attract like-minded friends and help with self-esteem. The Garnet is a stone of purity and truth as well as a symbol of love and compassion that inspires passion and devotion. It can spark that inner fire and enhance imagination and creative powers, as well as the ability to control the flow of energy, which can help to remove creative blocks. UNAKITE is a power stone that can be used to draw off negative energy and blockage from the Heart Chakra. As a stone of vision it helps you to see the beauty in life and uncover deception. It balances emotions and lifts your spirits when you are feeling down. Chakra: 4th/Heart/Anahata ~ Zodiac: Scorpio GOLD has been said to attract honor, wealth and happiness. On a heart-level, gold stabilizes emotions, while alleviating tension and stress, and amplifying positive feelings. Gold has been called "the master healer" and is said to help activate our highest potential. *Since ancient times, many cultures and civilizations have used natural tools, such as crystals and herbs, in order to connect deeper to one's self and Mother Earth. We encourage you explore our other 2020 Crystal Gift Sets here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/mayanroseshop?section_id=27571682