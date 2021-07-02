JimmyJane

Self + Jimmyjane Body Massager

The SELF + JimmyJane Body Massager is the versatile wand you need for a pleasurable moment to yourself. Its easy to use, ergonomic shape comfortably contours to your body with deep, rumbly vibrations for a quality massage you deserve. Complete with five speeds and five pulsating patterns, this powerful, hygienic massager will be a staple in your rotation and a must-have addition to your self-care routine. Easy Button Control — Five power speeds and five pulsating patterns High Quality Materials — Made from hygienic silicone Extended Run Time — 90-minute run time with 180-minute charge time Used by — Women, men and couples Powerful Stimulation — Great for clitoral and full body stimulation Waterproof — Fully submersible, bath-friendly and easy to clean Rechargeable Magnetic USB Charging Cord — Plugs into any USB charger