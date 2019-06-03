COMMUNION

Self-defense Kubotan Keychain

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

Created by a self defense expert; recommended by law enforcement and martial arts professionals Effective alternative to pepper spray or stun gun; compact; discreet; lightweight; ergonomic Nonlethal; US and air travel legal; lifetime warranty; made in the USA; downloadable safety Ebook Strong virtually unbreakable impact resistant ABS plastic; scratch resistant designer artwork Easy to use flat kubotan keychain, dual protective options; strike with the point; whip with your keys