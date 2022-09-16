LARQ

Self-cleaning Water Bottle With Water Purification System

$376.27

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

The World’s First Self-Cleaning Bottle - The LARQ Bottle contains a proprietary UV-C LED component that has been proven effective in eradicating up to 99.9999% of odor-causing bacteria and viruses, and preventing mold growth–cleaning the hard-to-reach inner surfaces of your LARQ Bottle and purifying your water at the same time. Our proprietary UV-C LED technology makes safe & effective self-cleaning and on-the-go water purification a reality. #DrinkBrilliantly