LARQ

Self-cleaning Water Bottle And Water Purification System

$95.00

The LARQ Bottle is the World’s First Self-Cleaning Water Bottle–using innovative non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by eliminating odor-causing bacteria and viruses Pure water in 60 seconds - Works at the touch of a button and self-cleans by intelligently activating every 2 hours to keep your bottle fresh and stink-free. Keeps water cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours with double-wall insulated stainless steel construction USB rechargeable Li-polymer battery gives you self-cleaning power for up to a month on a full charge. Recharge with waterproof IPX7-rated MicroUSB connector (MicroUSB to USB charging cable is included) The LARQ Bottle is a travel-friendly 17oz / 500ml insulated stainless steel water bottle with a luxurious proprietary two-tone powder coat and matte finish