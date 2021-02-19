TheSelfCareKit

Self Care Workbook

Going through a rough day? Let's face it — not all days are bright and sunny. Some days, things just won't go your way. And that's completely okay! We've created something to keep you stress-proof. 💪 The Self Care for Bad days is a printable book filled with fun worksheets and self-care ideas. It includes mental and emotional exercises that will help you work through your frustrations, manage stress, and ease your anxieties. _____________________________ GET TO KNOW ME: ⭐️ Fun worksheets containing self-care ideas that you get as soon as you order ⭐️ Self-assessment tools to track and notice your emotions ⭐️ Calming exercises that will help you work through your frustrations and manage stress ⭐️ Reflection templates that help you uncover what's really going on in your head