Perfect Blue Alchemy

Self Care Kit – For The Ladies

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Perfect Blue Alchemy

Formerly known as our Women's Travel Kit - 2020 has been...unstable at best. We want to let you know that our ultimate Travel Kit is also the perfect self care kit for staying home as well! The ultimate Self Care Kit is here! Deeply enjoy your staycation or travel with a full size (2 oz) Calming Facial Serum to keep your face youthful, healthy and hydrated, a 4 oz Luxuriate or Hibernate body butter so you don't ever have to rely on hotel samples, a 1 oz Luxuriate Body & Room Spray for yourself and your bedding and a Resonate 0.17 ml pure oil to keep your good energy high - perfect for use on yourself, in a diffuser or a few drops on clothing and bedding. This kit will have you looking, feeling and smelling wonderful whether you are traveling all around the world or enjoying a much needed staycation.