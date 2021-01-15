United States
Garrett Munce
Self-care For Men: How To Look Good And Feel Great
$16.99
aking care of your mind, body, and soul is important to living a longer, more satisfying life and helps you feel confident in your daily interactions with others. In Self-Care for Men, author Garrett Munce—grooming editor for Esquire and Men’s Health and confirmed self-care practitioner—teaches you how to improve your physical and mental health and overall well-being through these easy and practical tips and exercises—from grooming to meditation—that are proven to work.