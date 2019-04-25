Insight Editions

Self-care: A Day And Night Reflection Journal (90 Days)

This guided journal encourages the cultivation of mindfulness and general well-being amid a busy modern lifestyle.Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection -Journal offers a space to commit to your self-care routine with intention and dedication&mdash-helping you develop positive thinking, overcome challenging and stressful experiences and negative emotions, and cultivate a general sense of well-being and a healthy lifestyle. This 90-day journal gives you a path to creating a habit of regular self-care that you can carry with you throughout your life. -Immersed in your busy day-to-day activities, it&rsquo-s easy to forget to focus on the present and what&rsquo-s most important. This journal provides a place to record your thoughts and activities and consider how they affect your emotional and physical health. The journal is intended for those who want to foster deep reflection as well as for those who simply want to take better care of themselves. Having filled the journal with positive thoughts and routines, you will end up with a personal trove of wonderful reflections, which can be a source of positive inspiration at any time. Filled with delicate illustrations, this 90-day journal will help you integrate self-care and deep reflection into your life. Its 184 lined, acid-free pages made from archival paper take both pen and pencil nicely, and the back pocket is perfect for holding mementos.