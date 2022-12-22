Finesse

At Walgreens

Details Quick view Proteins protect the hair shaft Hair better protected from future damage Hair is clean, soft, manageable Get hair that’s healthier, stronger, and more alive with Finesse. Infused with active proteins that penetrate deep into the hair shaft, Finesse Restore + Strengthen Moisturizing Shampoo leaves hair more moisturized and manageable. It helps restore and strengthen hair that is dry, damaged, frizzy, coarse, or simply stubborn. Hair is left feeling clean and silky soft while being easier to style. Made in USA 1-877-995-5405 Massage into wet hair to form a lather. Rinse thoroughly. © Lornamead, Inc. Ingredients Water (Aqua), Amino Methyl Propanol, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Dimethiconol, Cocamide MEA, Glycerin, Silk Powder (Serica), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance (Parfum), PEG 5 Cocamide, Carbomer, Amodimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, TEA Dodecylbenzene Sulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, C11 15 Pareth 7, Laureth 9, PEG 45M, Trideceth 12, PPG 9, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methlisothiazolinone, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891) Shipping Not eligible for Ship to Store at this time See Ship to Store FAQs This product has no shipping restrictions. Shipping Weight (in lbs): 0.97 Product in inches (LxWxH): 1.8x 3.05x 8.2 Item Code: 509282 UPC: 06799050138