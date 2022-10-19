Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Seletti
Seletti Wears Toiletpaper – Lipsticks Mirror
$695.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenton & Fenton
Need a few alternatives?
Voluspa
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Jar Candle
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
VstampHome
Non-slip Rug Fluffy Bath Mat
BUY
$44.68
$49.65
Etsy
Boy Smells
Cashmere Kush Scented Candle
BUY
$36.00
Nordstrom
Lafco
Amber Black Vanilla Foyer Candle
BUY
$70.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Seletti
Seletti
Love In Bloom Porcelain Vase
BUY
$160.00
Farfetch
Seletti
Lipstick Mirror
BUY
£297.00
LUISAVIAROMA
Seletti
Toiletpaper Mirror Flowers Vase
BUY
$35.00
Amazon
Seletti
Hybrid Laudomia Candelabrum
BUY
$45.00
Yoox
More from Décor
Voluspa
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Jar Candle
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
VstampHome
Non-slip Rug Fluffy Bath Mat
BUY
$44.68
$49.65
Etsy
Boy Smells
Cashmere Kush Scented Candle
BUY
$36.00
Nordstrom
Lafco
Amber Black Vanilla Foyer Candle
BUY
$70.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted