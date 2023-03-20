House of Intuition

Selenite Palm Stone

About this ritual tool Chakra: All Removes energy blocks even from crystals and stones. Brings love and light for harmony and inner peace. A stone of truth and honesty. Helps those with turbulent thoughts to find their calm mind. Soothes insomnia by protecting the body with pure white lights. Size, shape and exact color varies due to each stone being unique.