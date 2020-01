Spirit Astro

SELENITE is referred to as “liquid light’ due to it’s illuminating aura. This gorgeous stone will cleanse you and your space while charging other crystals in your collection. Protection Light Balance... Please note selenite breaks down in water These selenite pieces are 1 1/2-2” puffy hearts (meaning they don’t have a flat back).