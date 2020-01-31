The Psychic Tree

This must have charging plate is made out of Selenite. As Selenite cleanses other crystals, you can use this plate to cleanse and charge your collection by placing them directly on the plate. Named after the greek goddess of the moon Selene, Selenite crystals are white in colour and have many healing and mystical properties - it is a crystallized form of Gypsum, which is used for good luck and protection. The powerful vibration of Selenite can clear, open, and activate the Crown and Higher Chakras and is excellent for all types of spiritual work. Selenite can also be used to strengthen the memory. The plate weighs approx 175g and measures 10cm in diameter. Healing crystals in the image are for example only and are not included with the charging plate